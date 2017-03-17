What's on: Nine things to do this weekend (March 17-19)

SATURDAY:

CIPPENHAM: In aid of World Down's Syndrome Day on Tuesday, FC Cippenham is holding a fundraiser at the Eltham Avenue recreation ground tomorrow (Saturday).

Children with Down's Syndrome who attend Slough based therapy group Chatterbox will be trained by club coach John Hood.

The club's teams will all be training in odd socks, as part of the annual awareness campaign. Proceeds from the event, running from 10am to 11.30am, will go to Chatterbox.

ETON: The Windsor and Eton Choral Society will present Bach’s St. John Passion.

The masterpiece will be performed at Eton College School Hall tomorrow (Saturday).

Tickets cost between £20-22 for adults and half price for children.

Book online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/333448 or call 01628 528041 for more information.

LANGLEY: A charity car wash will be held at Langley Fire Station tomorrow (Saturday), with proceeds going to the Fire Fighters Charity.

Bring cars to the Drake Avenue station between 10am and 4pm.

MAIDENHEAD: Knitted animals will be on sale in Maidenhead Library to raise money for Comic Relief on Saturday.

The ‘Comic Critters’ including rabbits, hedgehogs and mice, have been made by the Cox Green Townswom-en’s Guild.

Mary Bradford, secretary of the guild, said: “Townswomen all over the country and have signed up to support Comic Relief this year and members have been busy making comic critters.”

SLOUGH: Families with special educational needs or disabled children, young people and adults are being invited to speak about their experiences of the services they use in Slough.

The Special Voices group is holding a participation day at Participation, Association, Leisure & Sport (PALS) in Northern Road tomorrow (Saturday) from 2-4.30pm.

There will be a free entrance gift, raffle and refreshments.

Call 07990693439 or email info@specialvoices.co.uk to book.

WINDSOR: Iconic figures including David Bowie, John Lennon and Muhammad Ali will light up an art shop in the town centre tomorrow (Saturday).

Work by British neon artist Louis Sidoli will be on display at Castle Fine Art, in King Edward Court, from 1-4pm.

He creates neon art of cultural icons and was inspired by the music of Bowie.

The artist said: “It was the track Andy Warhol on Bowie’s 1971 Hunky Dory album that, from an early age, first ignited my curiosity and love of the pop art movement. It’s fair to say that without this album, I might not have become an artist.”

SUNDAY:

ASCOT: The Ascot Farmers’ Market is being held on Sunday.

Marketgoers should head to Car Park 3 at Ascot Racecourse for a 9.30am start.

MAIDENHEAD: There are set to be plenty of attractions at a Spring Fair on Sunday.

Held at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane, organisers say it will feature more than 35 stalls.

Disney princess Elsa from Frozen will open the event at noon and will pose for photographs with parents and children.

Later, Mickey Mouse will be on hand to entertain the children. There will also be sand art and face painting.

The event, which finishes at 4pm, is free for children and £2 for adults.

A raffle will raise funds for five-year-old Ruby James, a Manor Green School pupil currently at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where she is being monitored for epilepsy and fluid on the brain.

Money raised in the raffle will buy sensory equipment for Ruby’s home in Woodlands Park.

WINDSOR: The annual Funfest organised by the Windsor Lions will take place on Sunday at Windsor Leisure Centre.

The annual event is for disabled children and their families to enjoy an afternoon of fun activities.

The first session, starting at 2pm, will include human table football, a tenpin skittles alley, an obstacle course and bungee run.

For more information call Paul Skinner on 07980 547147 or email funfest@windsorlions.co.uk.