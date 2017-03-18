Stories of the week: March 11-17

Assurances made that axed bus routes will be put out to tender and replaced

Assurances have been made by the Royal Borough that key bus routes will be put out to tender and replaced before they are axed by Courtney Buses next month.

This week Courtney Buses said it could no longer afford to run ‘loss-making’ routes including 8 and 16/16A, which connects Windsor with Maidenhead, via St Mark’s Hospital and King Edward, and they would be withdrawn after Saturday, April 29.

Thomas Hardy masterpiece uncovered at All Saints Church in Windsor

For the first time in nearly 100 years a carved altarpiece designed by the novelist Thomas Hardy has been uncovered.

The writer, whose novels included Far from the Madding Crowd and Tess of the d’Urbervilles, trained as an architect and designed churches, including All Saints Church in Frances Road, in the 1860s. It was discovered two years ago by parishioner Stuart Tunstall as he searched for the church’s foundation stone.

Independent firms issue warning about business rates hikes

Hikes in business rates could squeeze independent firms off our high streets, it has been warned. Last week’s budget went some way to assuage fears about the impact of increases to bills, but some companies are still worried about what the future may hold.

Many are facing huge rises in their rateable value, which is used to determine how much they have to pay, under the new valuations being rolled out by the Government.

Warning issued over rise in Nottingham Knockers in Windsor

A warning has been issued about an increase in so-called Nottingham Knockers operating in the town, particularly in the Dedworth area.

A police crime alert from Friday, March 3, includes a letter from community warden Clive Dent about a man selling dishcloths door-to-door.

£100,000 allocated for study on reopening of Bourne End to High Wycombe railway link

The re-opening of the Bourne End to High Wycombe railway line is back on the agenda after councillors backed a £100,000 study to consider the scheme.

Last night (Monday), Wycombe District Council's cabinet approved a high level economic feasibility report into the reinstatement of the link.

Tax-payers' money used to fly council leader to Cannes for property show

Tax-payers’ money has been used to send the leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) to the French Riviera for an international property show.

Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) and Simon Hall, the council’s economic growth and enterprise manager, have jetted out to Cannes for the annual MIPIM event.

Drivers flouting Marlow Bridge weight limits 'every two minutes'

Drivers are still flouting restrictions on Marlow Bridge, despite a police crackdown.

According to the early results of a Thames Valley Police (TVP) traffic survey, an overweight vehicle attempted to use the grade I-listed crossing every two minutes.

In the first week alone, the heaviest vehicle turned away was 10 tonnes.

Windsor FC and Crown Estate in stalemate over the lease of Stag Meadow ground

A football club chairman has described an ongoing lease dispute with the Crown Estate as ‘morally reprehensible’.

Windsor FC is based at Stag Meadow, St Leonard’s Road, on land owned by the Crown Estate.

It was founded in 2011 when the Windsor and Eton Football Club went in to liquidation.

Body of missing Maidenhead ex-pat found in Spain

A 63-year-old ex pat from Maidenhead has been found dead in Spain.

On Wednesday, The Advertiser reported Ian Thompson had been missing from his home in Estepona, Spain, since Friday morning and the family had launched an appeal to help find him.

A Facebook group called ‘Missing Ian Thompson Please Share’ was set up by his family.

Slough Town goalkeeper who fractured neck praises quick reactions of club physios

Rebels goalkeeper Mark Scott has praised the quick reactions of Slough Town FC's physios after shattering a vertebrae in the base of his neck.

It was during a Southern League match against Basingstoke Town on Saturday, March 4, that the 26-year-old sustained his injury during a collision with an opponent.