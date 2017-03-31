Fri, 31
Sat, 01
Sun, 02
SECTION INDEX

Thames Valley Police crime commissioner outlines new crime plan

Tara OConnor

Reporter:

Tara OConnor

1

A new crime plan was launched by the Thames Valley's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Anthony Stansfeld on Monday.

The new document sets out the priorities for policing from April until March 2021 across the Thames Valley.

The new plan addresses increased reporting of domestic and sexual abuse as well as hidden or newly emerging crimes such as female genital mutilation, hate crime, honour based violence and cyber crime.

The plan was informed by the views of the nearly 5,000 Thames Valley residents including more than 1,000 young people.

Mr Stansfeld said the survey found adults were ‘largely satisfied’ with the police but the perception of the force by young people was ‘less favourable’ and something he would like to address.

He added: “As the recent tragedy in London has unfortunately highlighted terrorism remains a very real threat and the work in preventing violent extremism will continue.

“Serious organised crime must also be tackled and very vulnerable people, who are exploited as a consequence, protected.”

See the full plan at www.thamesvalley-pcc.gov.uk.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

comment

  • Honestjim

    11:11, 31 March 2017

    Pity the PCC or any of his team couldn't be bothered to turn up to the South Bucks and Chiltern meeting earlier in the month. Clearly the residents there are not important.

    Reply

    Report

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved