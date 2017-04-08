Stories of the week: April 1-7

Construction to begin on £49m emergency unit at Wexham Park Hospital

Construction work started on Friday on a new £49m emergency unit and assessment centre at Wexham Park Hospital.

The four-storey building will have an emergency department with children’s and minor injuries units, and 36 major injury rooms.

New image released of missing Michael Asher from Maidenhead

A new image has been released of missing Michael Asher from Maidenhead.

Police initially launched an appeal to find the 79-year-old yesterday, saying he had last been seen on Thursday, March 30, on the A4 Bath Road walking towards the Thicket roundabout.

17-year-old injured following stabbing outside bowling alley

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital on Monday night following a stabbing outside Tenpin Maidenhead.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it was called to the bowling alley, in Holmanleaze, at 5.20pm following reports that someone had been stabbed.

Firefighters tackle town centre blaze

A fire broke out between Ladbrokes in Queen Street and Grove Road car park on Wednesday.

The fire engulfed a small yard, the surrounding fence and discarded kitchen appliances in an adjacent alleyway.

Family and friends pay respects to councillor who died aged 48

Fond farewells were made on Friday, March 31 at the funeral of borough councillor Darren Morris, who passed away aged 48 in February.

The Conservative Slough borough councillor, who represented the Haymill and Lynch Hill ward, died of a heart attack in his Wavell Gardens home

13-year-old girl left shaken following underpass attack in Windsor

A teenage girl has been left shaken after an unknown man grabbed her while she was walking through an underpass in Windsor.

The attack took place between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday, March 4 when the 13-year-old victim was walking through the underpass from Vansittart Skate Park to Green Lane.

Royal Borough councillors explain meeting attendance records

Nineteen councillors on the Royal Borough missed a quarter or more of their council meetings in the last year.

We looked at the attendance records of the 56 serving councillors. There is currently one vacant seat ahead of a by-election next month.

Councillor says he will 'break banks' to give residents good bus service

‘If I have to break banks, I will break banks’ was the message from the Royal Borough’s bus champion, who has assured residents there will be no loss in service after existing routes are scrapped by Courtney Buses.

Last month the Advertiser reported several key bus routes, including services 8, 16 and 16A, had been put out to tender.

Royal Borough gives Lowbrook Academy new offer to expand

Future plans at an over-subscribed primary school are in doubt after a shortfall in funding has left it unable to expand.

Lowbrook Academy in Cox Green told parents on Wednesday, March 29 the school would only be able to take 30 pupils next year, instead of 60, due to a shortfall of £750,000.

Devonshire says this Maidenhead United squad is the best he's worked with

Alan Devonshire has said there’s no pressure on the ‘best squad he’s ever worked with’ and is hopeful they’ll just go out and play in their final few matches.

Maidenhead are on the brink of achieving something very special in the National League South and appear to have hit top form at just the right time.