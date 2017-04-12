Buses to replace trains to Paddington on London Marathon morning

Runners in this year's London Marathon have been thrown a hurdle courtesy of Great Western Railway and Network Rail.

Buses will replace trains between Reading and London for electrification works on the morning of the event, due to be held on Sunday, April 23.

To make it to the start line in time for the starting gun, operators have advised athletes to catch a service from Maidenhead before 7am or from Slough before 7.10am.

This should ensure passengers arrive into London Paddington by 8am.

Rail services are expected to be restored by 9am.

Matthew Steele, Crossrail programme Director for Network Rail, said passengers would see 'immediate benefits' following the introduction of electric train services.