Stories of the week: April 15-21

REACTION: Theresa May announces snap General Election

Theresa May has called a snap General Election for Thursday, June 8.

The Prime Minister made the announcement in a surprise statement outside Downing Street on Tuesday morning.

Police charge 34-year-old man in connection with Datchet rape

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the rape of a teenager in Datchet.

Kapil Dogra, who lives in High Street, Addlestone, Surrey, has been charged with one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a female to engage in sexual activity.

Maidonians to get 'first dibs' on new houses

Born and bred Maidonians are set to have ‘first dibs’ in a multi-million pound scheme which will see more than 1,000 new homes created in the town centre, the council has said.

On Tuesday, the Royal Borough announced housing developer Countryside has been selected to become its joint venture partner for four key town centre sites.

Maidenhead United tickets sell out as Theresa May sends message of support

Advance tickets for Maidenhead United's showdown clash with Ebbsfleet United have now sold out.

No tickets for Saturday's clash at York Road will be available for sale on the day, and anyone arriving without a valid ticket will be refused entry.

16-year-old suffers serious head injuries after being punched and kicked in Burnham

A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after he was punched and kicked by another boy in Burnham on Thursday.

The grievous bodily harm incident took place at 6.30pm in a park in St Peter's Close.

Two men sentenced following ‘drug-fuelled crime spree’ in Slough

Two men have been sentenced following a ‘drug-fuelled crime spree’ in Slough last month.

Gurvinder Mann, 37, of Aylesbury Crescent, Slough, and Shane Cooper, 26, of no fixed address, both pleaded guilty on April 10 at Reading Crown Court and were sentenced at the same court on the same day.

Maidenhead man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sonning Bridge crash leaves two in hospital

A 24-year-old man from Maidenhead has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash on Sonning Bridge which left two people in hospital.

A Volkswagen Golf and a Volkswagen Polo collided near the Great House Hotel in Thames Street last night, leaving one of the cars on its roof.

Lowbrook Academy rejects latest Royal Borough expansion offer

Thirty children will miss out on a place at Lowbrook Academy this September after the school rejected the Royal Borough’s latest offer to help it expand.

Last month, the school in The Fairway, Cox Green, told parents it would only be able to take 30 pupils in September’s intake, instead of 60, due to a funding shortfall of £750,000.

Summerleaze signs 'promotion agreement' for 40-acre site earmarked for housing

A company which specialises in promoting sites so that they gain planning permission has announced its ‘promotion agreement’ with a Maidenhead mineral extraction business over potential homes in Spencer’s Meadow.

The site, in Maidenhead Road, is in the Borough Local Plan and IM Land, which is part of Warwickshire-based IM Properties, believes the 40-acre area could provide up to 500 ‘high quality residential homes’.

Community group has offer accepted for Craufurd Arms pub

Pub-lovers have celebrated after winning the bidding for a popular Maidenhead watering hole followings months of fundraising and investment.

The Craufurd Arms, in Gringer Hill, looks set to be purchased from the Wellington Pub Company by the Craufurd Arms Society Limited (CASL) for more than £350,000.