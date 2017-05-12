General Election odds: What the bookies are saying about Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

Bookmakers have released their odds for the upcoming general election, with Conservative candidates Theresa May and Adam Afriyie installed as short-priced favourites to retain their seats.

Mrs May, who has represented her Maidenhead constituency since 1997, is available at odds of 1/500.

Her nearest challenger is Tony Hill, of the Windsor Liberal Democrats, who can be backed at 33-1.

In Windsor, Adam Afriyie is also the bookmakers’ favourite at 1/500 with Labour candidate Peter Shearman priced at 33-1 and Julian Tisi, of the Liberal Democrats, at 66-1.

Mr Tisi came second to Mr Afriyie when he challenged him at the 2010 general election.

Punters looking for value may perhaps turn their attentions to Slough, where both the Conservatives and Labour have been installed as joint-favourites.

The seat has belonged to Labour for the last 20 years, but with long-standing MP Fiona Mactaggart stepping down, the party’s candidate Tanmanjeet Singh Desi has been priced at 10/11.

Amersham town councillor and mayor Mark Vivis is running for the Tories and he can also be backed at 10/11.

Royal Borough councillor and parliamentary candidate for Ashton-under-Lyne Jack Rankin has been made a 7/2 outsider in his bid to topple Labour’s Angela Rayner.