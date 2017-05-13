Stories of the week: May 6-12

Woman dies after Pinkneys Green house fire

A woman has died following a fire in Pinkneys Green.

Emergency services were called to a property in Headington Road at about 11.30pm on Thursday night.

Police investigating fatal Bourne End crash appeal for witnesses

Officers investigating a traffic collision in which a 69-year-old woman died in Bourne End yesterday on Wednesday would like to speak to the occupants of two cars which were near the scene.

Police would like to talk to those inside a silver Nissan Pathfinder and a black Honda Civic as they may have witnessed the incident.

‘Kind and loving’ grandmother died after being hit by lorry crossing Slough road, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to a ‘kind and loving’ grandmother who was knocked over and killed by a skip lorry in Slough.

Gurcharan Kaur Basra, 69, of Sherborne Close, Poyle, had been trying to cross Wellington Street during the morning rush hour on Friday, December 2, when she was hit by a lorry on the westbound carriageway.

CCTV released after woman is sexually assaulted on train between Windsor and Slough

CCTV has been released in connection with a sexual assault which took place on a train between Windsor and Slough.

At about 10am on Wednesday, April 5, a 21-year-old woman boarded the train at Windsor, at the same time as the offender.

Members of the public rescue child from house fire in Slough

Brave members of the public rescued a child from a house fire in Slough on Monday.

Shortly before 2pm crews from Slough, Langley and Windsor fire stations were called to the address in Alexandra Road.

Slough site manager jailed over death of woman crushed by falling window frames

A site manager from Slough has been jailed after a woman walking past a construction site was crushed to death by three falling window frames weighing more than half a ton.

Lawyer, Amanda Telfer, 43, died on Thursday, 30 August 2012 in Mayfair when the large unsecured frames toppled over.

CCTV released in connection with attempted arson at Langley home

mages have been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with an attempted arson investigation in Langley.

On Friday, April 28, between 1am and 10am, attempts were made to start a fire at a residential address in Parlaunt Road.

Council says figures released over responses to Borough Local Plan were not misleading

Town hall bosses have denied misleading the public over the last consultation on the Borough Local Plan.

The most recent consultation on the document, which will determine planning policy in the Royal Borough until 2032, including the development of sites such as Maidenhead Golf Club, concluded in January.

Route released for Maidenhead United to parade trophy on open top bus

The promotion party for Maidenhead United will see the celebrating squad parade their new silverware through the town from an open top bus.

Hundreds of fans are expected on the streets on Saturday to salute the side following their title-winning campaign.

In pictures: The Queen attends Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Queen made an appearance at the opening two days of the Royal Windsor Horse Show this week.

On Wednesday, the monarch could be seen taking in the action in the Frogmore Arena as her horse Tower Bridge competed in the Cuddy Heavyweight Class, finishing second.