Stories of the week: May 20-26

Former Furze Platt Senior School teacher banned after sexual activity with pupil

A former IT teacher at Furze Platt Senior School has been banned from his profession after a misconduct hearing found he was guilty of ‘unacceptable professional conduct’ by having a relationship with a pupil.

The report found Christopher Hawkes-King allowed a sixth form student aged over 18 to perform a sex act on him while on school premises, exchanged sexually explicit images, and touched the pupil intimately on school premises.

Three men attacked during armed raid at Maidenhead home

Police investigating an armed raid on a Maidenhead home have released an image of a man they are seeking in connection with the incident.

The gang of three targeted the house, in Boyn Hill Road, on Saturday, May 6, at about 9pm, where they threatened and attacked three men before fleeing.

Cash stolen during armed robbery at Windsor newsagents

Cash was stolen from a newsagents in Windsor following an armed robbery on Thursday, May 18.

Police reported that at 12.45pm, two masked robbers, believed to be male, entered the Best One newsagents in Longmead holding ‘bladed objects’.

CCTV images released as part of investigation into M4 hit-and-run

CCTV images have been released of two vans as part of an investigation into a hit-and-run on the M4 which left a lorry driver seriously injured.

Police officers are looking to trace the drivers of the two vans as they may be able to help with the investigation into the incident, which took place about half a mile from junction 10 on the westbound carriage at about 1.10am on Wednesday, May 3.

Slough 'stands united' at Manchester attack vigil

Heartfelt messages of humanity were shared at a vigil in Slough town centre the day after Monday night's Manchester attack, which killed 22 people.

The vigil outside the town centre's war memorial saw 22 youngsters from youth charity Aik Saath lay down 22 white roses to remember the victims of the suicide bombing.

Changing the Guard scaled back in Windsor after Manchester attack

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the Changing the Guard ceremony at Windsor Castle has been scaled back after heightened security concerns following Monday’s Manchester terror attack.

Buckingham Palace has already cancelled its ceremony to allow the redeployment of police officers across the capital.

Father describes horror of getting caught up in Manchester attack

A father has spoken of the carnage and panic at the Manchester bombing – and his relief at discovering his daughter was safe.

Alan Gullick was with wife Sarah waiting for 14-year-old Lauren when the blast tore through the Manchester Arena on Monday.

Spelling error spotted on Sir Nicholas Winton memorial garden engraving

A quote from ‘British Schindler’ Sir Nicholas Winton has been misspelled by the Royal Borough in a memorial garden dedicated to him.

Eagle-eyed visitors to the garden in Oaken Grove Park spotted the error on an engraved rock which said: “It doesn’t matter whether you believe in God or not. You can still believe in the fundamental ethnics of goodness, kindness, love, honour and help for other people.”

Senior councillor says council cabinet 'does not reflect Slough's diversity'

The newly selected cabinet for Slough Borough Council (SBC) has been slammed for a 'shameful' lack of diversity – an accusation dismissed as 'point scoring' by the council's leader.

At SBC's annual meeting on Thursday, councillors Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke), Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) and Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) were announced as new cabinet members.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Let's Rock the Moor 2017

Grim weather forecasts did nothing to deter a legion of festival-goers from descending on Cookham for 80s music festival Let’s Rock the Moor on Saturday.

A packed line-up saw OMD, Howard Jones and Sister Sledge play to revellers who had snapped up all of the 10,000 tickets available.