Stories of the week: May 27-June 2

Dogs, exotic birds and horses removed from The Animal Sanctuary in Dorney

A number of animals including dogs, exotic birds and horses have been removed from the Animal Sanctuary in Dorney following an unannounced welfare inspection on Wednesday.

Trading standards officers, accompanied by RSPCA officers and vets from the Government's Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), visited the sanctuary in Lake End Road after concerns were raised about conditions at the site.

Man taken to hospital in 'life-threatening' condition after being found unconscious in Furze Platt Road house

Paramedics and police were called to a ‘serious medical emergency’ in Furze Platt Road on Wednesday night.

A man in his 30s had to be taken to Wexham Park Hospital in a ‘life-threatening condition’ after being found unconscious in a property.

Council leader pledges £200m for 10,500 school places

A £200m capital programme which will see 10,500 additional school places across the Royal Borough up until 2032 has been pledged by the leader of the council this week.

The comments, made by Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside), came as frustrated parents at Lowbrook Academy complained about their concerns at the lack of a decision over its expansion falling on deaf ears.

Police arrest two men in connection with sexual assault in Langley

Police have arrested two men in connection with a sexual assault in Langley.

The arrest follows an incident which took place at about 2.20am on Sunday.

Slough men jailed for role in £6.5 million money laundering case

Four men who helped launder £6.5 million for organised crime gangs will spend 26 years in jail between them.

The group, which included three men from Slough, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday after being convicted the previous day following a four-week trial.

Rolf Harris a free man after jury fails to reach verdict

A jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict in Rolf Harris’ trial over four indecent assault charges on Tuesday.

Harris, 87, had been facing a retrial at Southwark Crown Court over three of the counts, and one new charge of indecent assault. Harris had denied all of the charges.

Prime Minister Theresa May attends general election hustings in Maidenhead

The Prime Minister Theresa May faced heckling over her plans to repeal the fox hunting ban at Saturday’s general election hustings in Maidenhead.

Mrs May sat on a panel at the town’s High Street Methodist Church alongside Labour candidate Pat McDonald, Tony Hill of the Liberal Democrats, UKIP’s Gerard Batten and Green Party candidate Derek Wall.

£9m expansion plans unveiled for Furze Platt Senior School

Space for more than 300 extra pupils could be added to one of Maidenhead's most popular schools.

Furze Platt Senior School, in Furze Platt Road, has unveiled plans to redevelop part of its campus.

Family thought an ‘aeroplane had crashed’ after lightning hit their home

Startled residents thought an aeroplane had crashed when a lightning bolt struck their house in Old Windsor on Monday morning.

Dave Wood and his wife Emma had been asleep at their home in Burfield Road when they were awoken by an ‘almighty explosion’ at about 2am.

Council to spend £58,000 fixing 'not fit for purpose' call centre

Town hall chiefs have apologised for a disgraceful and ‘not fit for purpose’ customer service and promised to spend almost £60,000 fixing it.

The latest performance figures for the Royal Borough’s call centre were branded ‘disappointing and troubling’ after it was revealed the service was way off track.