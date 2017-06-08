General Election 2017: Your guide to our coverage

As the country goes to the polls today (Thursday) to vote in the general election, we are gearing up to provide you with comprehensive coverage and reaction.

We have a team of six ready to cover the count for Maidenhead and Windsor, which takes place tonight at the Magnet Leisure Centre, Maidenhead.

They are: reporters Grace Witherden and David Lee, photographer Ian Longthorne, digital editor James Preston, deputy editor Nicola Hine and editor Martin Trepte.

In Slough, reporters Stephen Delahunty and James Harrison will be at the Montem Leisure Centre as the town decides who will becomes its new MP.

A live blog will be running on our website from about 9pm, with updates throughout the night. You can also follow us on the Advertiser and Express Twitter accounts and there will be updates on Facebook (click here for the Express Facebook page).

For breaking news of the results, don’t forget to sign up to our WhatsApp alerts. More details for the Advertiser alerts are available here.

Slough and Windsor WhatsApp details are available here and here.

If you don't fancy staying up all night, you can log on to our websites and social media feeds tomorrow morning for all the results, analysis and reaction.

