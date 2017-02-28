Wrestling coach nominated for unsung hero award at British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards 

Nominated: Inderpal Singh Cheema (back row, second from left) with some of his students.

Slough volunteer Inderpal Singh Cheema has been nominated for an unsung hero award for the work he’s done with young wrestlers at the Singh Sabha Slough Sports Centre.

Inderpal, who has wrestled since the age of seven, has been nominated for the award at this BEDSAs (British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards) which takes place at the Hilton Hotel in London on Saturday, March 18.

Voting is now open and can be made at sportingequals.org.uk or by calling 08712 440942.

BEDSA, which is leading the way in celebrating sporting excellence within black, asian and ethnic minority communities, is a partner of Sport England and advisor to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

Inderpal has been a voluntary coach of Olympic freestyle wrestling at the Slough centre for eight years and in that time participation in the sport has doubled to 30-40 students.

British Indians, Pakistanis, Bulgarians, Poles and Afghans have all trained with him at the club which has produced three British junior champions including Ranvir Singh.

Inderpal is nominated in the unsung hero section which celebrates those who have made a contribution in bringing local communities together through sport or physical activity.