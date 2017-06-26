Britwell church leader 'humbled' by show of appreciation

A church leader’s hard work has been marked with a belated Father’s Day celebration.

Parishioners at the Church of God of Prophecy, in Ansculf Road, Britwell, presented Pastor Cecil Boyd with gifts yesterday (Sunday), to show their appreciation of his efforts.

The grandfather-of-five has been at the church for 13 years, during which time he has focused on reducing loneliness and isolation among members of his church, as well as the wider community.

“I was really surprised and taken aback by it,” Mr Boyd said afterwards.

“When they told me I just said they were very sweet and that I was humbled by it.

“I’ve not had anything like that [related to Father’s Day] before, although I’ve had ones from the brethren who appreciate the work I do here.

“But you don’t see yourself as that father thing,” he added, “and someone thinking that way about you is really special.”

Among the initiatives led by Mr Boyd is the Golden Ages club, where over-50s can meet, eat food prepared by the pastor himself and play dominoes.

Part of the gift came from 20-year-old church member Ella Baiden, a Co-op sales assistant, whose boss had asked her to nominate someone for a Father’s Day prize.

She said: “My manager asked me if I knew anyone who represented the community well and I said my pastor.

“He is like a father to me and is always there when you need him and plays a really important part in my life and my family’s.”

She added: “He’s just a great person, as well as a pillar of the church.”

Mr Boyd was also presented with a plaque reading: “Ask not what your Father can do for you, but what you can do for your Father.”