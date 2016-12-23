Widow demands tougher sentences for dangerous drivers after Slough men are jailed for killing her husband

A grieving widow is calling on the Government to introduce tougher sentences for people convicted of dangerous driving after two Slough drivers were jailed for killing her husband.

Amar Ali Waqar, 23, of Queens Road, and Arslan Shoukat, 33, of St Paul’s Avenue, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday, December 16 for their roles in a three-car crash in Bath Road which killed Old Windsor resident Peter Mackrory.

Waqar was given a seven-year jail term for causing the 63-year-old’s death in the crash on December 7, 2015 while Shoukat will spend four years behind bars.

Mr Mackrory’s widow, Jenny Mackrory, now wants the public to get behind a petition which is calling for drivers who are convicted for causing death by racing to be charged with manslaughter instead of causing death by dangerous driving.

Jenny told the Express: “With Peter gone I feel that I’ve been robbed of my kind and loving husband, and also of my future.

“Everything we worked so hard to achieve was left in ruins on the side of the road in Slough that terrible day in December.”

Before the crash, Jenny and her late husband had run the Jolly Gardeners pub in Old Windsor and had plans to retire to their favourite holiday destination, Perranporth in Cornwall.

Mrs Mackrory added: “I lost my husband, and then as a direct result, I lost my business and then my home. All this heartache and devastation...and for what? So two reckless drivers in high-powered sports cars could have a cheap shot of adrenalin on their own personal racetrack.”

Judge Angela Morris criticised Waqar and Shoukat during the pair’s sentencing for leaving Mr Mackrory to die in the aftermath of the horror crash in Bath Road.

She accused them of trying to ‘put their heads together’ to get their story straight following the crash, instead of attending to Mr Mackrory who was trapped in his gold Volvo.

Judge Morris told them: “Your first thoughts were for yourselves and whether that was putting your heads together or not, the result was both of you took it upon yourselves to concoct a tissue of lies and lay the blame at Peter Mackrory’s door.”

During the 11-day trial of Waqar in November, jurors heard how the pair had been racing in an Audi TT and BMW 5 Series after setting off from Shoukat’s workplace at A4 Tyres, in Bath Road at about 2.30pm.

The court heard they drove more than double the 40mph speed limit and ran two red lights before crashing into Mr Mackrory who was turning right from Ipswich Road.

Shoukat was given a reduced jail term for pleading guilty before the trial.

An appeal was also made in court to trace the identity of a good Samaritan who climbed into the Old Windsor man’s crumpled car and held his head while a paramedic tried to save his life.

Sergeant Ashley Hannibal, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said after the hearing: “In a trial like this there are no winners. The effect poor driving has is on all of the families and friends involved.”

See petition.parliament.uk/petitions/164488 to see the petition.