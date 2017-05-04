Watch: Family and friends abseil The Orbit to raise funds for teen with Lyme disease

Family and friends have taken on the UK’s highest freefall abseil to raise money for a 13-year-old with Lyme disease.

Luke Gilbert, of Church Road, Old Windsor, was bitten by a tick in Windsor Great Park, aged nine.

Six months later he developed a tumour on his arm, thought to be connected, and symptoms include nausea, abdominal pain and cognitive ‘processing issues’ which led to a whole year off school.

He is sometimes bed-bound and struggles to stand or walk but is now back at St Peter’s in Old Windsor part time.

Last year his mum Samantha Ash started raising money to take him to America to get specialist treatment.

On Saturday, Samantha and her son Harry Gilbert, 15, who is also affected by the disease, travelled to the Olympic Park in Stratford to abseil down The Orbit.

The pair were joined by three local mums Julie Cox-Harrison, Kate Mann and Erica Fraser.

Samantha said: “We had a fantastic amount of support and raised almost £1,600 between us.

“Support from friends and the local community has been amazing, and in addition to this fundraiser, Luke's school chose his treatment fund as one of their Lent project fundraisers this year.”

Samantha has taken both Luke and Harry to the States and she expects Luke will need up to a year’s more treatment.

Their next visit will be in August and the family is still raising money at www.gofundme.com/2r94aek.