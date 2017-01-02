Express review of the year: September

SLOUGH: Our first edition of September reported on the return of Slough Town FC as they played their first game at the £.9M Arbour Park stadium in Stoke Road, beating Hayes and Yeading 2-1.

OLD WINDSOR: The village’s favourite owl Dobby was the victim of a ‘cruel and sick’ attack. The community rallied around the owl which could have died in the incident and donated money and time for the bird’s veterinary treatment, a stronger cage and CCTV.

WINDSOR: The Windsor Festival and Windsor Fringe returned to the town in September bringing a packed line up of music and arts. Both had some events dedicated to the Queen’s 90th birthday and Shakespeare’s 400th anniversary

SLOUGH: Rappers, poets and singers took to the stage in Salt Hill Park and delivered pieces covering troubling issues such as the conflict in Syria and family bereavement. The event was organised by youth charity Aik Saath.

SLOUGH: Throughout the month, youth music charity SWIPE hosted events in the town centre. Thousands turned out to see Slough’s X Factor contestant Nate Simpson and Australian Idol winner Natalie Gauci perform.

OLD WINDSOR: The village’s community response team started fundraising for a new vehicle to assist with more incidents. The Old Windsor Community Response Team is run by 10 full-time voluntary members, bolstered by community helpers who are on call all year.

SLOUGH: An initiative to restore the Salt Hill Stream was launched by television naturalist David Lindo, who is known as the Urban Birder. He was joined by pupils from St Mary’s Primary School to help release fish into the stream to help make it more attractive.

WINDSOR: A tribute to the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings went on display at the Royal Borough Museum at Windsor Guildhall in the form of a replica Bayeux tapestry. The replica surpassed the original 70 metre length by more than six metres.

WINDSOR: A range of live music and and entertainment came to Alexandra Gardens for the celebration of the end of summer. The Big Picnic was organised by the Firestation Arts Centre and saw children’s activities and a mix of craft and baking stalls.

WINDSOR: Classic cars made it down the Long Walk to Windsor Castle when the Concours of Elegance returned to the Queen’s residence after four years. The show’s most prestigious models, including a 1914 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Barker Alpine Eagle and a 1936 Bugatti Roadster, took centre stage in the Quadrangle.