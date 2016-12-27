Express review of the year: March

As we say goodbye to 2016, the Express brings you a look back at the past year.
Each day for 12 days, we will review a different month of the year and look back at some of the images, stories and events which made up 2016.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
The crash, which took place at about 7am today (Thursday), involved three vehicles. One man sadly died as a result of the collision and his next of kin have been informed.
A report analysing the overall performance at the end of primary school in 2016 has been released today (Thursday).