Slough Key Stage Two pupils performing above the national average

Slough children at Key Stage Two level are performing above the national average, according to figures released by the government last week.

The Key Stage Two results ranked Slough 63rd out of 152 local authorities, compared to 116th last year.

The results put Slough two per cent above the national average.

This is an improvement on last year's results, which placed Slough at 2 per cent below the national average.

A specific indicator also ranked Slough 14th for working above the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Slough Borough Council's deputy leader and commissioner for education and children's services councillor Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said: “These new style tests have proven to be much more rigorous than previous years, and these results show our schools have made tremendous strides over the past 12 months.

"I would like congratulate our children on their achievements and our teachers for their hard work.

"I also want to thank our schools, head teachers, teachers, parents and governors for their dedication to improving results for our children and ensuring they are getting off to the best possible start in life.”