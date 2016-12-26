Age Concern and Barclays Bank host silver surfer technology session

A technology tuition session to help elderly residents become silver surfers was held in Slough on Tuesday, December 13.

The session, held by Age Concern Slough and Berkshire East (SABE) and tech gurus the Barclays Digital Eagles, focused on improving cyber-skills and avoiding online scams.

More than 40 elderly residents took part in the lesson before tucking into a Christmas lunch.

The day, held at Age Concern's Slough High Street centre, was attended by the Mayor of Slough Councillor Arvind Dhaliwal.

He said: "As we grow older, it is so important to keep abreast with technology.

"I would like to thank Barclays Bank Slough for hosting such an interesting and helpful session."

Acting Chief Executive at Age Concern SABE Kevin Griffiths said: “Our members in Slough were so excited to learn how to use many of the internet tools most of us take for granted."