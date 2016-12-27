Slough Scouts and Cubs sing Christmas carols and give presents

Spirits were lifted at Cippenham's Dimensions care home and Windsor's Thames Hospice on Wednesday by the Slough Sea Scouts and Cubs.

The group of 34 from the 13th Slough Sea Scouts and Cub Scouts, aged eight to 14, were split between two sites and sung Christmas carols to residents.

Each of the youngsters agreed to part with £10 of their own pocket money to buy gifts for residents at both places including make up, massage oils, arts and crafts gear and more.

Scout leader Nirmal Singh said: "The fact that 34 children decided to part with £10 of their pocket money is amazing."

Many of the residents in Dimensions care home suffer from either physical or mental disabilities.

Nirmal said the children getting a glimpse of what residents at both homes have gone through helped put things into perspective for them.

He added: "It was very overwhelming for them. It's good they went through this experience because it allows them to appreciate what they have."