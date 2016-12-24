Absolutely Ten Pin manager fears job losses

Fears for the future of employees at the Absolutely Ten Pin bowling alley have been voiced by the centre’s manager.

Slough’s management provider, Slough Community Leisure, has been asked by Slough Borough Council to remove its equipment by the end of May next year.

This is because Slough Community Leisure’s contract will have expired and it has been unable to re-bid for the contract to continue to run the facility, due to financial reasons.

But centre manager Mat Read fears that some of the centre’s 30 employees will not be re-employed by the new provider, whose identity will be announced in March.

“It seems a little bit unfair; they all work really hard,” he said.

By next June, many of Slough’s leisure facilities will be closed for renovation which, said Mr Read, will mean there are fewer opportunities for the bowling centre staff, many of whom are under 18.

“We’re running out of places to put all our good people and this is really the end of the line for them,” he said.

Under Transfer of Undertakings law, the centre’s workers would be safe for at least a year – but only if Slough Community Leisure’s equipment remains on site when the new provider takes over.

However this law would not apply if the building is stripped bare, which is what the council has asked Slough Community Leisure to do.

The council said the trust has already signed a contract saying it would deliver the centre as a ‘bare shell’.

A council spokesman said: “We feel for the young staff, whose future is uncertain at this stage.

“However, we hope they find continued employment in one of Slough Community Leisure’s numerous other Absolutely facilities.”