Slough Borough Council chief executive to leave at end of the year

The chief executive of Slough Borough Council (SBC) will leave at the end of this year.

The Express understands that Ruth Bagley, who held the top role for more than nine years, was suspended from her position in August.

An extraordinary meeting to discuss Ms Bagley's severance package was held yesterday (Thursday), but was closed to the public and press.

The Express was also refused permission to attend her disciplinary hearing on August 16 under parts 1 and 2 of Schedule 12A of the Local Government Act 1972, which concerns disclosing information about an individual and revealing the identity of an individual.

It is not known how much Ms Bagley has received for her severance package or why she left her role.

In a statement, Ms Bagley said: “Slough is a town of tremendous opportunity and challenge and an example to others of how super-diversity can be an asset and a driver of prosperity.

“During my tenure the council has faced an immensely challenging financial position and I have been dedicated to maintaining frontline services."

She said she was proud of finding new ways to deliver results, including her role in establishing developers Slough Urban Renewal, which she says 'will benefit the borough for many years to come.'

Other roles Ms Bagley looked back on fondly include her time as chairman of the Safer Slough Partnership, which has helped Slough become safer than Oxford and Reading.

She added: “I am also privileged to have chaired the cross-regional steering group which has brought the construction of a western rail link to Heathrow close to fruition.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve the people of the borough and to oversee the scale of change the council and its partners have achieved in service delivery and regeneration.

“I have been fortunate to work with so many talented and dedicated colleagues both in the council and across a range of partnerships.

“I wish them all well for the future and wish every success to Slough.

“Now is the right time for me to move on and I am very pleased that the stress of the last six months is resolved.”

SBC leader Councillor Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: “The council wishes to thank Ms Bagley for a decade of service to the community in Slough.

“We wish Ms Bagley every success and hope she enjoys a happy and healthy future.”