Slough Town players spread festive cheer at Wexham Park Hospital Children's Ward

Footballers from Slough Town put a smile on the faces of sick children at Wexham Park Hospital yesterday (Thursday) as they delivered a van load of presents just in time for Christmas.

Players including Gavin James and James Dobson were joined by joint manager Jon Underwood and his backroom staff as they handed over presents that had been donated to the club’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

Gifts including board games, baby toys and books were placed under the Christmas tree in the Children’s Ward before the Rebels players and staff met some of the hospital’s patients.

Joint manager Jon Underwood said: “It’s important that the club is part of the community and the hospital is so close to our base now so it’s good to get over there.

“We know we’re not a Chelsea or Tottenham but it’s just a nice thing to do to show the club supports the hospital and the community.

"It was a really humbling experience."