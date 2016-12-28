Charity hosts Christmas Day lunch for the homeless

Presents, crackers and festive cheer were in order as Slough's homeless were treated to a Christmas lunch.

Volunteers from Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC), based in Burlington Road, took time away from their own families to throw a party for the town's rough sleepers on Sunday.

About 50 homeless people were due to attend the event, which allowed them to have a proper Christmas meal and receive presents donated by the community on a day that could otherwise prove cold and lonely.

Mandy McGuire, the head of day services, said: "At Christmas, we all imagine crackers and sitting the around the table and exchanging presents.

"The homeless don't have families that they are in touch with. For some of them, this is Christmas."

Rough sleepers of all ages gathered at SHOC, which had volunteers including accountants and builders helping cook and distribute gifts sent to the charity.