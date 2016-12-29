Young Slough photographer makes RSPCA competition final

A nine-year-old shutterbug from Slough was commended for one of his snaps in the RSPCA Young Photographer Awards on Friday, December 16.

Ethan Stent took his picture, titled Busy Mr Bumble, on his mum's mobile phone while waiting in the queue at a farm.

The young photographer beat thousands of other entries to come third place in the contest's under 12s category.

This year's entries were judged by a panel of wildlife photography experts led by BBC Two Springwatch presenter Chris Packham.

Head judge Chris said: “We love that this image was taken on a mobile phone and Ethan has done a cracking job. He should be very proud."

Ethan was the youngest entrant in the competition for photographers aged nine to 18.

The winners and runners up were announced during an awards ceremony hosted at the Tower of London.