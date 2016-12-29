Police appeal for information following assault at party in Slough

Police have launched an appeal for information after an 18-year-old man was assaulted at a party in Slough.

The man sustained injuries at 12.30am today (Thursday), including suspected facial fractures, at a party in Kedermister Hall, Reddington Drive.

He is in hospital and is described as being in a stable condition.

Police said that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning GBH with intent and is currently in police custody.

The investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Lucy Deane, said: “The victim sustained possible fractures to his face in the assault, which occurred at an event where there may have been many witnesses.

“If you witnessed the assault, have any films or photos of the incident or have any information, please call the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.