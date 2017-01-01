Christmas Day delight for new parents at Wexham Park Hospital

Friends and family of Kamaljit and Kamaldeep Sidhu could not believe what they were hearing when the couple broke the news their second child was born on Christmas Day.

Kamaljit, 34, from Rochfords Gardens, Slough, gave birth to her first daughter Simran on April Fools’ Day two years ago.

Her second child was due on Wednesday, December 28, but when Kamaljit started getting contractions at 4am on Christmas Day it was clear the baby would arrive sooner than expected.

Kamaljit said: “Our first daughter Simran was born on April 1 and when we told people she was born, no-one believed us, and the same thing happened this Christmas.

“All the presents are still under the tree so I’ve told my daughter she can open one a day until we get back.”

The couple are yet to agree on a name for their second daughter, who was born at Wexham Park Hospital at 2.20pm, weighing seven pounds four ounces, but said they are considering two possible options.

Kamaldeep, 33, said special plans would be put in place to celebrate his child’s birthday each year.

He added: “We’ve decided we’ll have a special Christmas breakfast, a birthday lunch and then birthday cake for dessert.”

Eight Christmas Day babies – six girls and two boys – were born at Wexham Park this year.