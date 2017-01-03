Fraud investigation finds homes for families in need

Two families on Slough’s housing waiting list will be given new homes following a fraud investigation.

Slough Borough Council's in-house tenancy fraud investigator Jon Moores has worked to reclaim a two-bedroom house in Wexham and a one-bedroom flat in Cippenham.

Both properties will go to households in need.

The tenant of the Cippenham property was a woman who had mainly lived abroad for the past few years and was letting a member of her family live in her council home.

The Wexham property’s tenant failed to tell the council she part-owned another property. She had her tenancy terminated and received a criminal caution for making a fraudulent application.

The council's commissioner for housing and urban renewal, Councillor Zaffar Ajaib (Lab, Central), said: “We’re facing unprecedented demand for housing in Slough, with hundreds of families in genuine need of a council home.

“We simply cannot stand by and allow people to stay in properties they don’t need, and we will use whatever methods necessary to stop it from happening.

“This involves doing regular checks on our properties and taking legal action where we can.

“No matter how complex the circumstances, we will unravel the truth.”

Report tenancy fraud confidentially by calling the fraud hotline on 01753 787876 or report it online here.