The Centre to be demolished as work on new leisure centre begins

Work to build a new leisure centre in Slough’s Farnham Road will begin next week with the demolition of The Centre.

The building, which has been closed since November, was built in 1997 and will now be replaced with a leisure facility which will include a 25m swimming pool, sports hall, gym and exercise studios.

The work will be undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between Morgan Sindall Investments and Slough Borough Council, which has released the latest artist’s impressions of the new centre (above).

Councillor Joginder Bal, commissioner for leisure and environment, said: “The demolition of the old centre is a major step forward for the project to bring the latest and best leisure facilities to the borough.

“The new leisure centre will be one of our flagship facilities and I know the team is excited to get started.

“Seeing the artist’s impressions show how immense and impressive the facility will be and how it will lift the whole area and improve the whole view along the Farnham Road.”

Andy Howell, SUR general manager, said: “We are delighted to be working on our second leisure project after the success of the construction of Arbour Park.

“The new leisure centre will be a destination of choice for residents and it will be very exciting seeing the plans come to fruition.”

As demolition begins, the car park for The Centre will close for all-day parking but a small area will be made available for school drop off and pick ups for Herschel Grammar, Eden Girls and The Centre Nursery pupils.

Access to the drop off areas will be off Whitby Road and Buckingham Avenue.