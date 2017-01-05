Temporary ice rink expected to open in Slough in February

After several delays, a temporary ice rink in Slough is now expected to be completed next month, Slough Borough Council (SBC) says.

The rink’s provider, the Ice Rink Company, will start work on the Montem Lane site early next week.

Construction is expected to take about a month.

The temporary rink will be in place while Slough’s main ice arena, which closed in October, is undergoing a £7.7m refurbishment.

The temporary rink was originally expected to be opened in mid-November before being delayed to December 17.

The opening date was then pushed back again because legal contracts between SBC and the Ice Rink Company had not been signed.

The council announced on December 9 that it had signed contracts with the provider.

SBC leisure services manager Alison Hibbert said: “This is excellent news and we are looking forward to working with the Ice Rink Company to make sure the installation goes as smoothly as possible.”

The council's commissioner for leisure and environment Councillor Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham), said: “I know skaters have been waiting for news on when the temporary rink will be installed and we are very pleased to be able to announce the wait is nearly over.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and to bear with us whilst the Ice Rink Company starts installation.”