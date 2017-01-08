'Huge disappointment' as Slough Street Angels disband

Volunteer group the Slough Street Angels disbanded on New Year’s Eve after five years of providing help and support to late night revellers.
The team, which started on December 16, 2011, broke up due to lack of funding and volunteers and went on its final patrol on December 23.
The group was one of many Street Angels branches which care for people who have had too much to drink across the UK’s town centres.
Slough Street Angels chairman Deacon Andy Packer said: “This is a huge disappointment for everyone involved as so much excellent work has been done.
“We will really miss the ‘regulars’ we see each week.”
He said his branch was a ‘victim of its own success’ due to working effectively with police, door staff and CCTV operators to make Slough town centre safer.
He added: “The fact that the streets have become so much quieter in the last 12 months has also influenced our decision to close.”
Slough’s MP Fiona Mactaggart said: “There are few organisations which can muster friendship and human solidarity up on an organised basis, but I think Street Angels did just that and that is hugely to the benefit of people who find themselves in vulnerable situations.”
