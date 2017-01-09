Pictures: See artist’s impressions of how Slough’s new ice arena will look

New images have been released to show how an overhauled and extended Slough Ice Arena will look once the revamp is complete.

The council has said ‘key survey work’ is ongoing before work begins to provide a new rink, changing rooms, seating, cafe, climbing facilities, gym and landscaping at the site in Montem Lane.

Surveys are being carried out on the 30-year-old building to assess if work is required on the ice pad on which the ice rink sits or the main building structure.

Major construction work is expected to start in April and the arena will be reopened in phases – with the rink expected to be complete in November 2017 and the new extension in early 2018.

The refurbishment is being undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) and general manage Andy Howell said: “The ice arena will become more of a destination of choice for residents and visitors and with the improved and new facilities will provide a much better experience for everyone, creating a new home for all the existing clubs and other ice users.”

Councillor Joginder Bal, commissioner for leisure and environment, said: “The ice arena has been tired and run down for too long but with this major investment we will be bringing it right up to modern standards, providing an improved outside area, improved atmosphere with quality facilities for everyone – skaters, ice hockey players, spectators visitors and, now, climbers.”