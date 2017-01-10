'Devastated' elderly man has 'sleepless nights' following lottery scam

The daughter-in-law of an elderly man who lost £1,500 in a scam has spoken about the 'devastating' impact on him more than a month later.

Narinder Bhogal's father-in-law, Satnam Bhogal, was duped by two men carrying out a well-rehearsed scam involving a fictitious lottery win.

Mrs Bhogal, a former prison officer, said she has overheard inmates talking about this ruse, which has been tried nationwide, but never expected it to happen to her family.

She said: “He’s absolutely devastated and I just want people to be aware of what’s going on around them.”

She said he often re-thinks what he could have done differently to prevent being swindled.

On December 3 at about 11am Mr Bhogal, who is in his 80s, was taking his regular walk in Salt Hill Park when he was approached by two men who told him they had won £5million on the lottery.

They said they would split the winnings with Mr Bhogal, who was unaware of how the lottery worked.

It led to the victim withdrawing £1,500 as a guarantee, which was taken by the fraudsters before they drove away.

She said: "When he came home he was not himself, he went in panicking. I said tell me what’s happened.

“He didn’t know he could be scammed like this. He’s had sleepless nights.”

She said her father-in-law used to leave the house alone very often but is now very hesitant about it.

“His confidence has been knocked,” added Mrs Bhogal, who called the crooks ‘selfish people’.

