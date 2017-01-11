Fire brigade rescue man trapped in Holiday Inn lift

Firefighters rescued a man that was stuck in a hotel lift this morning (Wednesday) in Chalvey.
A crew from Slough Fire Station was called to Holiday Inn in Church Street.
A man had been trapped in the lift for about half an hour due to the doors not opening.
The fire brigade was able to release the doors and help the man out. They were on the scene for about 20 minutes.
