Plea for changes to Uxbridge Road to prevent more deaths

The father of a man killed on the A412 Uxbridge Road has told Bucks County Council (BCC) and Thames Valley Police to act quickly before more people die on the road.

Martin Kipping, of Diana Close, George Green, made the plea during a Wexham Parish Council meeting yesterday (Tuesday) which saw residents given the chance to ask questions about the dual carriageway.

In the last 10 years, nine people have lost their lives in car crashes on the road and residents are now calling for speed cameras to be introduced.

Martin told the meeting: “I lost my son Mark in 2009 on the A412 and I’m surprised that after seven years and all the deaths that have gone on that we don’t have speed cameras.

“I know there is a cost to put these in but it would stop a lot of the speeding.

“It’s got to stop. Not just because he’s died but for other people as well.”

In October last year, 23-year-old Ayesha Farooq, from Wexham, died in a three-car pile-up on the road near the Crooked Billet roundabout.

The crash came just two days after a motorcyclist lost his life after crashing on the road near George Green.

Residents at the meeting also called on BCC to introduce more street lighting on the road, reduce the speed limit from 60mph to 40mph and introduce measures to stop drivers doing a U-turn at the Black Park Road junction.

Neil Biggs, traffic management officer for TVP, said: “We’ve had a meeting to have a look at the possibility of average speed cameras which is something that we haven’t had before.

“We’re very positive about having this particular part in our toolkit for enforcement.”

Mr Biggs said he could not put a timescale on when the cameras would be introduced but said it ‘would not be years away’.

Mark Averill, head of highways at BCC, added: “Because of the recent activity on the road, we have promoted this up a long way on our list of priorities from where it was.”