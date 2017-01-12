Founders of disability ice skating group nominated for award

The founders of Slough-based disability ice skating group Special People on Ice (SPICE) have been nominated at an award ceremony in London this month.

Ricci and Jo Hodgson are due to attend the Speaker's House in the Palace of Westminster on Tuesday, January 24, for the debut Contact a Family Awards.

Contact a Family is a national charity supporting families with disabled children.

The pair were nominated by Helen Gregory-Osborne, whose 11-year-old daughter Vivi, who has cerebral palsy, skates with SPICE.

The grateful mother nominated the husband and wife to show appreciation for their work and the confidence boost SPICE has given Vivi.

Helen, who consulted other skater’s parents on the nomination, is also grateful for Ricci and Jo’s campaign to get a temporary ice rink built in Slough while the Absolutely Ice Arena is refurbished.

She said: "They didn't leave a stone unturned for their campaign, it's just so great.”

Vivi first came to SPICE in a wheelchair about 18 months ago and for a while was held up on the ice by teenage volunteers, 18-year-old John Reid and 19-year-old Annie Hodgson, Ricci and Jo’s daughter.

She gets on well with her new found teenaged pals and looks forward to hearing gossip from them every week.

Helen, who lives in Windsor, added: “At first she couldn’t even stand up and now she can actually do a few sequences on her own.

“It’s a dream she always had, which I always poured cold water on because I could never see it becoming a reality.”

She is grateful that the hard work of Ricci and Jo has helped her daughter achieve her goals.

She added: “They’re wonderful with the kids, it’s quite amazing to put all of this together.”

Ricci told the Express: “I’m delighted to have been nominated. It’s fantastic.

“I think there’s probably far more deserving people out there.”

Jo said: “We’re absolutely thrilled. To think that the parents have thought that much of us is lovely.

“I’m looking forward to going to the House of Commons as well.”