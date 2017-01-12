New council homes and extensions planned to meet growing demand

Work has started on a number of small council housing sites across the borough to help ease its stretched waiting list of 2,100 households.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) has identified 24 development sites in which it hopes to build 120 houses in a series of phases.

The sites include spare patches of land and derelict buildings, which the council hopes to make good use of.

Phase one, which is expected to be finished in July, involves four projects in Wexham including a new two-storey detached house in The Cherries and improved parking to an adjacent council home.

A new two-storey disability-accessible house will be built in Mansel Close, as well as a ground floor extension to an existing property in the road.

A revamp to a home in Bryant Avenue will transform it into a four-bed property and a new two bedroom detached house is being built in The Frithe.

The developments are being made by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between the council and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

SBC commissioner for housing and urban renewal Councillor Zaffar Ajaib (Lab, Central) said: "These four small sites are just the start of our strategy to utilise small plots of land, garages, derelict properties and infill to provide desperately needed, quality council homes for people of our town.

“With 120 new properties being built just in these small sites, alongside ones in the SUR’s new developments like Milestone and Wexham Green, we will be offering even more people on our waiting list access to decent quality affordable homes.”

When completed Milestone in Chalvey will provide 73 homes and Wexham Green will provide 104 new homes.

Slough Urban Renewal general manager Andy Howell said: “This initiative provides an excellent example of how we can transform currently derelict, and unused properties, bringing them back to life while at the same time improving neighbourhoods and providing much needed housing.”