Residents called to share their visions for Slough's future

An ‘exciting chance’ for residents to have their say on Slough’s future is being offered as part of a public consultation, beginning on Monday.

Slough Borough Council is seeking views and suggestions on its emerging local plan, which will influence how it decides on planning applications for the next 10 to 20 years.

The council has made an ‘issues and options’ document which spells out challenges Slough’s planners expect to face over the next 20 years.

One major obstacle the borough has to prepare for is the need for 21,000 new homes by 2036.

The document also lists Heathrow expansion, the town centre and congestion as Slough’s other main issues.

Feedback will help the council chose its preferred options, which will be consulted on again before being used to produce a local plan.

Council leader Cllr Sohail Munawar (Lab, Elliman) said: “Slough is a fantastic place of opportunity. We’re an economic powerhouse, in an excellent location, with a young, vibrant population.

“However, we have mammoth challenges ahead. Our population is growing fast and we have a lack of space for new homes and businesses.

“This consultation is an exciting chance for people to tell us their ideas and help us craft Slough’s future.

“Although there will be further opportunities to comment, we urge everyone to have their say at this early stage.”

A public consultation event organised by the council will be held at The Curve in William Street on Monday, February 13, from 7-9pm.

Residents can also share their views by completing the form on www.slough.gov.uk/localplan or by emailing comments to planningpolicy@slough.gov.uk

Suggestions can also be posted to Planning Policy, St Martin’s Place, 51, Bath Road, Slough, SL1 3UF. Deadline for comments is 5pm on Monday, February 27.