Council criticised over plans for future leisure facilities

Criticisms over Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) plans for the town’s leisure facilities have been made by Slough’s outgoing leisure provider.

Slough Community Leisure (SCL) worries there is no contingency plan for the 2,500 gym members and 1,000 swim school customers at Langley Leisure Centre, which closes for renovation in June.

The leisure trust suggests a phased shutdown of the Parlaunt Road centre.

SCL has also criticised plans to change Salt Hill Park’s Absolutely Ten Pin bowling site into a multi-activity centre.

Its CEO Rob Whitehouse suggested the centre’s proposed ski-plex would fit better in the Absolutely Ice Arena, which is currently closed for refurbishment and expected to be open again by autumn 2018.

He suggested keeping Absolutely Ten Pin as it is and for its incoming manager to pay rent, which he says would save SBC £5million in capital.

He added: “We thought the role of cabinet members was to make good decisions for their community, based on a real understanding of their services, clearly we were wrong.”

SCL’s contract with the council expires in May and it is unable to re-bid for financial reasons.

SBC commissioner for environment and leisure Cllr Joginder Bal (Lab, Farnham) said: “The council is investing millions of pounds in leisure facilities in a way that hasn’t been seen for generations.

“The amazing plans for these two sites will bring them not only up-to-date but relevant and useable for many years to come.”