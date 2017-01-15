Couple hit out over uncollected and overflowing bins

A couple have complained of overflowing rubbish outside their flat not being collected.

The Express reported in August that Slough’s rubbish collectors Amey refused to collect rubbish from the flat in Upton Close for health and safety reasons because a refuse collector had previously been injured dragging a large bin to his lorry.

Husband and wife Tammy and Garry Robey, who have lived in the flats for 13 years, said it was like ‘living in a Third World country’.

About three weeks later Slough Borough Council replaced the large bin with individual bins for each of the 15 flats.

However 29-year-old Tammy, who has lived at Upton Close for 13 years, says rubbish bags regularly pile on top of the bins, which Amey refuses to collect.

She said: “It’s just a mess. You can’t really put a limit on how much rubbish your family has.”

Mrs Robey, who was due to give birth on Sunday, says residents regularly use neighbours’ bins when their own is full. One man even fitted a padlock to his bin to stop others from using it.

In December Mrs Robey received a letter from property managers Marshalls, recommending she take her excess rubbish to a tip.

“That’s not what I’m paying £190 odd quid in council tax for,” she said.

“There’s elderly people living in our blocks who don’t drive.”

Property manager Garry Marshall said it is people’s responsibility to dispose of their rubbish properly anywhere in the country.

He said when the large bin was in place, Marshalls sometimes collected rubbish themselves when Amey did not.

He said: “If I can do anything more for the benefit of leaseholders I will.”

An Amey spokesman said: “The smaller bins that are now in place allow us to collect waste more safely than before.

“We will continue to listen to the concerns of residents. However the health and safety of our employees must remain our priority.”