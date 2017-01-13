Police charge 65-year-old man in connection with racist abuse incident

A 65-year-old man from Slough was charged this morning (Friday) in connection with a racist incident.

Christopher Makepiece, of Burlington Avenue, was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to an incident outside Tesco Extra in Wellington Street yesterday (Thursday).

Police said a family were racially abused by a man during the incident which took place at about 5.30pm.

Makepiece has been bailed and will appear at Slough Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 30.