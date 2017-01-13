First Bus defends timetable changes at council meeting

First Bus representatives were given a grilling on timetable changes at a Slough Borough Council meeting last night (Thursday) but its managing director defended them.

At the Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting, First Bus managing director Marc Reddy said since bus routes were changed across Slough and surrounding areas in September, punctuality had risen from 85 per cent to 91 per cent.

He accepted the splitting of major routes crossing through several towns meant customers had to change busses more often.

However he said journeys would be quicker because there would be less risk of, for example a road accident in Heathrow, affecting a bus passenger in Windsor.

He added: "I don't know of any bus timetable that's been perfect.

"Whenever we change a bus network, and I've changed many a bus network, we get resistance. People are resistant to change."

Councillor Wayne Strutton (Haymill and Lynch Hill) said residents needing to change buses more often put them off from using them at all.

At the meeting he said: "Punctuality improvements mean nothing to our residents who now have to change two or three times for their journeys.

"They're having to go further to go back to where they want to go.

He said residents say they sometimes have to spend triple on additional journeys but Mr Reddy was quick to argue through-borough tickets are available.

Committee chairman Councillor Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) suggested there could be a communication problem between First Bus and customers.

Councillor Preston Brooker (Lab, Langley and Kedermister) said he receives complaints from residents about buses 'running around in pairs.'

Mr Reddy said First Bus was trying to tackle the issue by installing two way radios between buses and the company so buses travel around more efficiently.

He said the real time information system installed at bus stops by the council does not work well.

Cllr Brooker said: "That's interesting, so we spent money that wasn't well spent."

Mr Reddy also mentioned that First Bus were looking to introduce contactless payments in the near future.

The meeting took place at St Martins Place, Bath Road.