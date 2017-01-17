Plans for council-owned waste collection company labelled 'policy disaster'

Plans for a Slough Borough Council (SBC) owned environmental services company was labelled a ’policy disaster' by a councillor at a meeting on Thursday.

The company, whose shares will all be owned by SBC, will take on Slough's environmental services after current providers Amey's contract expires in December.

It is being set up for an interim period after March and will be given a final go-ahead by cabinet towards the end of the year.

The idea behind the plans to create what is known as a teckal company is to get rid of a culture of blame shifting between council and provider.

At the meeting, SBC's head of waste and environment Nick Hannon said: "We will have a much greater degree of control over the services being delivered."

He said depending on the success of the company, options to branch out and provide services to other local authorities, which would bring in more money, could be on the cards.

However non-committee member Councillor Rayman Bains (Cons, Upton) said the council is ill-equipped to take on such a big challenge.

He said: "I think this committee really underestimates the gravity of what's about to take place.

"I think this is going to be one of the biggest policy disasters in this council's history."

He said the council would not be able to compete against 'well established companies' for environmental services.

Committee chairman Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said teckal companies have been successfully put into practice all over the UK.

Non-committee member Cllr Amarpreet Dhaliwal echoed Cllr Bains' sentiments and said that council had not done enough 'due diligence.'

He said the council needs to improve its policies and operations 'front of house' before venturing out.

"We've got massive holes in our policies and procedures. Foundations aren't as solid as they need to be,” he said, adding after the meeting: "On top of that shaky foundation we are trying to build a multi-million pound company."

He said financial figures still have not been produced for the project but that more would be revealed when the council's budget is discussed in March.

The meeting took place at St Martins Place in Bath Road.