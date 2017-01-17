Basic hospital failures contributed to Slough man's death, inquest hears

The failure of nurses to carry out basic physiological checks including temperature tests contributed to a Slough man’s death at Wexham Park Hospital, a coroner has ruled.

Paramjeet Rehal, of Carrington Road, died at the hospital on May 20 last year from bronchopneumonia.

But during an inquest into his death, held at Reading Town Hall on Thursday, January 12, a coroner heard that there had been ‘a number of missed opportunities’ during the 54-year-old’s treatment.

Dr William Jewsbury, deputy director at the Frimley Health Foundation Trust (FHFT), told the inquest: “The trust’s serious incidents panel found that there was a failure to recognise that Mr Rehal was a deteriorating patient.

“This was further compounded by the nursing staff’s failure on ward nine to carry out basic physiological checks.

“When people are working under pressure these simple things are sometimes what’s forgotten.”

The court heard that Mr Rehal had a history of complex medical problems including diabetes and cirrhosis of the liver and was admitted to hospital on April 30 after he had collapsed at home due to diabetes complications.

He was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) but was then transferred to ward nine on May 13.

During his time on the ward, the inquest heard that nurses failed to consistently carry out temperature tests and bodily fluid checks which meant his Early Detection of Deterioration (EDOD) was not recorded accurately.

Mr Rehal’s condition did deteriorate and he was readmitted to the ICU on May 19 but sadly died the day after.

Coroner Peter Bedford recorded a verdict that Mr Rehal had died from natural causes but ruled that his death was contributed to by neglect, which amounted to a failure to provide basic medical attention.

Mr Rehal’s daughter, 27-year-old Sonia, said: “I feel sad that I was never educated to deal with the things that were wrong with my dad.

“His temperature wasn’t taken due to compliance. But if something needs to be done, there has to be a way to do it.”

In the aftermath of the Slough man’s death, further training has been given to the nurses on ward nine.