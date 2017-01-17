Slough to adopt new legal order to crackdown on anti-social behaviour

A new legal order which would give the council and police greater powers to curb anti-social behaviour is set to be introduced in Slough.

Slough Borough Council wants to use a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to put an end to issues including street drinking, going to the toilet in public, spitting and dog fouling.

The order would see council and police officers given the right to issue on-the-spot fines of up to £100 or take court action. A conviction for breaching the PSPO could carry a fine of up to £1,000.

A 28-day public consultation is being held on the plans to gather feedback from residents on their views.

The order would cover nine areas across the borough, which can be viewed in the images above or by clicking here.

Cllr Paul Sohal, commissioner for regulation and consumer protection, said: “We’ve looked at four years worth of data from the council and the emergency services and identified the areas where we feel a PSPO will make a difference.

“It’s just one of a tranche of simpler and more wide ranging tools we’re already using or are considering using to clamp down on the lower level behaviour that often blights people’s lives, like drunken disorder and dog poo.

“Our end goal is to clean up neighbourhoods and improve living standards for everyone.”

To take part in the consultation, fill out an online survey by clicking here, emailing communitysafety@slough.gov.uk or writing to Community Safety, Landmark Place, High Street, Slough, SL1 1JL.

The closing date for feedback is Monday 13 February.