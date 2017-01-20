Councillors criticise 'cheap and nasty' design for new leisure centre

'Cheap and nasty’ materials destined for Slough’s new £26 million leisure facility were slammed by councillors at a meeting on Wednesday.

The planning committee had a closer look at the latest artist’s impressions for The Centre in Farnham Road.

The pictures were released earlier this month for the work which will be undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between Morgan Sindall Investments and Slough Borough Council.

The designs show the pool will be glazing at lower level, with clear polycarbonate cladding above.

A tile of the cladding was passed round the meeting in St Martin’s Place but councillors were not convinced, with Cllr Zaffar Ajaib (Lab, Central) calling it ‘cheap and nasty’.

He added: “We’ve got one chance to get this right so we should.”

The council’s head of legal services Amardip Healy reminded councillors that the council has faced criticism for the architecture and expense of The Curve and Slough Bus Station.

Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) replied: “I get people on the street telling me The Curve looks great but we are spending more on this and it is being made out of something that looks like my greenhouse.”

Concerns about child safeguarding issues with the glass-walled swimming pool were raised by Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton).

He said: “My main concern is if we have got kids in the pool with people peering in, especially considering where this council is with safeguarding issues.”

But the committee was assured by planning officers that the designs include automated blinds on the lower levels.

Councillors decided not to delegate the plans to the planning manager for approval as was recommended and deferred it to return to the committee at its next meeting on Wednesday, February 22.

Chairman of the committee Cllr Haqeeq Dar (Lab, Wexham Lea) closed the meeting by saying: “This is not the design I want to be our legacy in 20 years.”

Work on demolishing The Centre was due to start this week.