Claycots extension to make it one of Europe's biggest primary schools

A three-storey extension at a primary school in Slough will see it become one of the largest in Europe.

Claycots School is having the extension built at its Town Hall campus in Bath Road, which will include classrooms, a new hall, a dining hall, a library and a kitchen.

The school is already the largest primary in the UK and, once completed, pupil numbers will rise from 1,500 to nearly 2,000.

Year two, three and four pupils took time out of class to sign the building’s steel framework, to commemorate the project, which is expected to finish in September this year.

Gareth Morris, the executive headteacher, said: “Part of our growth has come from developing and investing in the high quality provision that we provide to children and families.

“Including an enriched curriculum, our pastoral house system, outstanding facilities for learning and a thriving and powerful code, called the LIVE values.

“We like to think of ourselves as a big school with an even bigger heart.”

The work is being carried out by Slough Urban Renewal.