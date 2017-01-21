Foxborough Primary pleased with 'journey of improvement' in wake of Ofsted report

Despite a ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted rating, school bosses are pleased with Foxborough Primary School’s ‘journey of improvement’.

An Ofsted report on the school in Slough was published on Tuesday following an inspection in December.

It is the Common Road school’s first inspection since it became an academy, joining the Upton Court Educational Trust (UCET) in January 2014.

The trust also manages Upton Court Grammar School in Slough and Trevelyan Middle School in Windsor.

A previous Ofsted report in September 2013 put the school in special measures after it was deemed ‘inadequate’.

A statement from the school says since the trust has taken over it has ‘worked tirelessly to improve standards for the pupils and community it serves’.

Ofsted inspectors noted that until the last year a high staff turnover and difficulty recruiting leaders had hampered the trust’s ambition to improve the school.

Inspectors also noted it is too early to see any improvements that are being made by a new senior leadership team, which has only been in place since September.

Strengths highlighted by the report include that the school is a ‘nurturing’ environment and provides well for disadvantaged pupils with special educational needs’.

In a statement, the school said staff and governors are really pleased its ‘journey of improvement’ has been recognised.

It added: “All of the staff at the school who have worked so hard to achieve such results are pleased with the recognition of how far the school has come since converting to an academy and that the school is well on its way to being a ‘good’ school.”

Nicky Bulpett joined as deputy head in May 2015 and was promoted to head of school in September last year.

She said: “It is pleasing that the inspectors recognised the huge journey that the school had been on and I am looking forward to continuing that journey to make sure that each and every Foxborough pupil can fulfil their educational potential and become purposeful, principled and responsible citizens of the future.”