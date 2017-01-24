Earlier diagnosis key to increasing life expectancy in Slough

Life expectancy in Slough can be increased if residents become more aware of when they need to see a doctor, according to the chairman of the Slough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Men born in the town are currently expected to live for 78.5 years, seven months below the national average.

Life expectancy for women born in Slough is also five months below the national average, with women expected to live to 82.7 years.

Dr Jim O’Donnell, chairman of Slough CCG, told the council’s Health Scrutiny Panel during a meeting on Thursday, January 19, that life expectancy can be increased if residents become more aware of when they may have a serious illness like cancer.

Dr O’Donnell said: “One of the reasons we’re poor in Slough at diagnosing cancer early is recognition and realisation of what they [residents] need to worry about.

“People don’t recognise that problems are sometimes as serious as they are and they don’t have the language and familiarity with how the NHS works to get to see someone quick enough.

“We have a low rate of prevalence of cancer in Slough but we diagnose it more in stage three and four than in one or two.”

Dr O’Donnell told the panel that the CCG is working with communities within the town to increase their awareness of when they need to see a doctor.

Breathlessness, hard lumps that are larger than one cm, weight loss and a loss of appetite were all symptoms that he said residents should see a doctor about.

The CCG has also made improving mental health and wellbeing, and protecting vulnerable children key priorities in its operating plan for 2017 to 2019.

Mr O’Donnell added: “When we talk about prevention, we’re working with our communities about recognising how to care for themselves and recognising when they need help.”

The meeting was held at St Martins Place.