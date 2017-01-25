Takeaway slapped with heavy fine for food safety and hygiene breaches

A Slough restaurant owner has been ordered to pay thousands of pounds after pleading guilty to a series of food safety and hygiene offences.

Abrar Ahmed, who runs Perigano’s chicken shop takeaway in Farnham Road, was told to pay £3,750 at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, January 13.

Ahmed admitted failing to keep his premises clean, failing to effectively clean articles and equipment with which food comes into contact and failing to put in place, implement and maintain permanent food safety management procedures.

He also admitted failing to ensure food handlers preparing food were supervised and instructed and/or trained in food hygiene to a necessary level.

The breaches were discovered during a routine inspection of Perigano’s on November 5, 2015.

Ahmed was fined £500 for each of the four offences and ordered to pay council costs of £1,750.

The court took into account the early guilty plea, the means and that there had been some improvement since the inspection.

Councillor Paul Sohal, commissioner for regulation and consumer protection at Slough Borough Council, said: “Food safety and hygiene laws exist to keep the public safe from harm.

“A routine inspection of Perigano’s demonstrated a failure to have the necessary procedures in place, so the council took immediate action.

“Our food and safety team regulate restaurants in Slough to make sure they are safe and we will continue to ensure that the minimum legal requirements are met.”